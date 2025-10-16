Swiggy's ‘Light a Diya’ campaign celebrates connection and joy

Swiggy has launched an interactive, tech-enabled Diwali campaign titled ‘Light a Diya’, offering users a new way to celebrate the festival together virtually. Built around connection and shared joy, the campaign turns the traditional act of lighting diyas into a collective, digital experience.

The in-app feature allows users to light a virtual diya and share it with friends and family — either by tapping phones directly or via WhatsApp. Within five hours of its launch, over one million diyas had been lit, underscoring the campaign’s strong engagement.

Unlike conventional Diwali promotions focused on discounts, Swiggy’s campaign centers on togetherness and emotional connection. The experience aims to make celebrations inclusive for families and friends spread across different cities.

To bring the idea alive, Swiggy released a digital film featuring creators like Shiva Darshini, Sahida Ansari, Reyansh College, Shadab, Shubham Kochale, Famous Ram, and Sanjay Kumar. The lively ad captures the chaos and joy of Indian festivities, with Sanjay humorously declaring, “Diwali machine activate!” as diyas light up across phones - symbolising a shared digital celebration.

Anuj Gupta, vice president - growth, food delivery, Swiggy, said: “At Swiggy, we always aim to blend product innovation with emotional resonance. The ‘Light a Diya’ campaign does exactly that. By turning the symbolic act of lighting a Diya into a shareable digital experience, we’re making it easy and fun for our users to feel more connected to their friends and family this Diwali.”

Adding to the festive spirit, every diya shared earns both the sender and receiver Rs 5 cashback (up to Rs 75 total), redeemable on Swiggy Food orders — blending celebration with rewards.