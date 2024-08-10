Swiggy's Raksha Bandhan campaign highlights the comfort of food in every moment

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Food delivery platform, Swiggy has kicked off its latest campaign with a relatable film centred around Raksha Bandhan, a festival traditionally celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters.
The new ad, which introduces the campaign’s tagline Scene hai toh Swiggy hai. Swiggy hai toh scene hai, captures the essence of finding comfort in any moment.
The film depicts two school kids who are heartbroken after being bro-zoned by their crushes on Raksha Bandhan. As they wallow in their disappointment, they turn to order food from Swiggy.
The ad adds a humourous touch when the Swiggy delivery executive arrives and calls the boys bhaiya, a term of respect for older brothers. The boys respond with, bhaiya to mat bol yaar (at least don’t call me bhaiya), highlighting their desire for a break from their emotions.
The film focusses on moments where Swiggy can become an integral part of people's lives—whether celebrating, dealing with disappointment, or simply satisfying a craving. The campaign emphasises that no matter the situation, if there is a scene, Swiggy is always part of it.