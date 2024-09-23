Taapsee Pannu inspires confidence in Swiss Beauty’s 'Sawar Ke Aana' festive campaign

As a part of the campaign, Swiss Beauty has released an ad film starring Taapsee. In the opening sequence, you see her getting decked up for festivities. She adorns herself with Swiss Beauty’s signature products, from the delicate touch of mascara on her lashes to the perfect stroke of liquid lipstick on her lips. Her look isn’t just about getting ready—it’s about standing out with Swiss Beauty’s high-quality makeup. The film concludes with a playful yet powerful tagline, “Tyohaar mein taiyaar toh sab honge, tum sawar ke aana”, encapsulating the essence of the campaign.