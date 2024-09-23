Taapsee Pannu inspires confidence in Swiss Beauty’s 'Sawar Ke Aana' festive campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand has introduced an exclusive Modern Rani makeup vanity that comes with Swiss Beauty’s five bestsellers and a free vanity box.
Swiss Beauty, a beauty and cosmetics brand, has unveiled its festive campaign Sawar Ke Aana featuring brand ambassador and celebrated actress Taapsee Pannu. The campaign encourages everyone to get ready for the celebration season by elevating their look with Swiss Beauty’s curated range of innovative, high-quality makeup products.
As a part of the campaign, Swiss Beauty has released an ad film starring Taapsee. In the opening sequence, you see her getting decked up for festivities. She adorns herself with Swiss Beauty’s signature products, from the delicate touch of mascara on her lashes to the perfect stroke of liquid lipstick on her lips. Her look isn’t just about getting ready—it’s about standing out with Swiss Beauty’s high-quality makeup. The film concludes with a playful yet powerful tagline, “Tyohaar mein taiyaar toh sab honge, tum sawar ke aana”, encapsulating the essence of the campaign.
Swiss Beauty has introduced an exclusive five-in-one Modern Rani Makeup Vanity Box. It has all that one needs for a radiant glow, including the brand’s beauty products Non-Transfer Waterproof Lipstick, Real Makeup Base, 24/7 Passport Eyeshadow Palette, Cheek It Up Blush, and Makeup Fixer. All the must-haves come in a free sparkling vanity box.
Taapsee Pannu, actor and brand ambassador, Swiss Beauty, said, “Festivals are about embracing joy, togetherness, and, most importantly, yourself. With Swiss Beauty’s innovative range, it’s not just about looking ready—it’s about feeling empowered. Whether it’s a bold lipstick or a touch of mascara, their products allow me to enter any celebration feeling confident and radiant. I’m excited to be part of the 'Sawar Ke Aana' campaign, which inspires everyone to elevate their look and make this festive season truly unforgettable.”
Vidushi Goyal, CMO, Swiss Beauty, said, “With 'Sawar Ke Aana,' we aim to inspire everyone to go beyond just getting ready and embrace a whole new level of self-expression this festive season. Our products are designed to enhance natural beauty and make every occasion unforgettable. The campaign's message of self-expression and empowerment aligns perfectly with the festive spirit, encouraging individuals to embrace their true selves and shine brightly.”
Swiss Beauty's product line for the festive season includes a wide array of high-performance eye shadows, long-lasting lipsticks, smudge-proof mascaras, and complexion products suited for extended wear during celebrations.