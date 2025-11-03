Taapsee Pannu leads Swiss Beauty’s empowering new campaign

Swiss Beauty has launched a new campaign titled 'We Got You, Girl!', featuring actor Taapsee Pannu, to celebrate women’s individuality during India’s wedding season. The campaign positions the brand as an ally for every woman navigating multiple moods, roles, and expressions through the festive season.

Advertisment

The digital-first campaign highlights the brand’s message of self-assurance and inclusivity—showing Swiss Beauty as an enabler of confidence and effortless self-expression. Through short films, Taapsee embodies the brand’s modern, relatable approach to beauty, portraying the different roles women play—from bridesmaids to best friends—while keeping the tone bold, playful, and real.

Vidushi Goyal, chief marketing officer, Swiss Beauty, said: “With ‘We Got You, Girl!’, featuring Taapsee Pannu, we are deepening our connection with young Indian consumers who seek beauty that is expressive, effortless, and empowering. This campaign is a celebration of her world during the shaadi season, full of energy, emotions, selfies, and spotlight moments, and Swiss Beauty will be right there with her through it all.”

Sumit Chaurasia, founding partner and creative head, Famous Innovations, said: “It’s rare to find a brand that doesn’t tell you what beauty should look like. Swiss Beauty just says, ‘We Got You, Girl’, exactly as you are. This isn’t just about products; it’s about actually caring, making things affordable, and helping you feel confident in your everyday life.”

The campaign also highlights trending beauty looks for the wedding season, including glossy lips, soft-focus bases, and statement eyes. Supported by influencer tie-ups and digital storytelling, the campaign reinforces Swiss Beauty’s positioning as an accessible, expressive beauty brand for today’s consumers.