Talented.Agency launches new social & culture marketing agency ‘The New Thing’

Talented’s founders, Gautam Reghunath & PG Aditiya had this to say on their new agency, “Viren has executed some of the most talked about social-ﬁrst campaigns in India but we think he’s been masquerading as a brand-side marketer & an agency-side creative these last few years. Now in his avatar as a creative entrepreneur, we simply want to liberate him and his founding team and help them launch the social and culture agency of their dreams. There’s a clear reason why we’re launching this as a separate agency. Right from the kind of talent needed to workﬂow and processes, it’s become evidently clear that specialised social-ﬁrst creative mandates for brands have to be run very diﬀerently from wider creative mandates. It’s equally exciting to see what an agency staﬀed & run entirely by creators looks like. It gives our clients a direct line to people who are shaping internet culture. All of this means we now believe we have a disruptive take on the business behind social-ﬁrst creativity.”