Talented’s Binaifer Dulani is part of the Cannes Lions 2023 'See It Be It' cohort

She and 15 others will attend an exclusive programme of events and mentoring workshops with today’s industry titans at the festival.
Binaifer Dulani has made it to the final cohort of Cannes Lions’ 2023 See It Be It female talent acceleration programme. She is creative and founding member, Talented.
Founded in 2014 by Cannes Lions, the programme’s mission is to achieve equal gender representation of creative directors and leaders across the global industry.
The 16 creatives selected to make up the 2023 class will receive an all-access Festival pass, travel to and from Cannes, accommodation courtesy of the Festival, and will attend an exclusive programme of events and mentoring workshops with some of today's industry titans.
Madonna Badger, See It Be It Chairperson and Ambassador, Founder/CEO/COO, BADGER AGENCY, said, "I am so grateful to have been Chairperson of See It Be It over the last six years, and this year I am super excited to be the Ambassador to the 16 women making up the 2023 class of See It Be It.
“The theme for this year is “Know your power”. Creative women have a power unlike any other as they use their strengths and vulnerabilities to know their own power and express their talents. This is very true for the 2023 Cannes See It Be It group. The group this year is fantastic and from so many places around the world. It is inspiring and encouraging to meet so many exciting creative women who are dedicated to our craft in all its forms.”
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, added, “See It Be It was established in response to the gender imbalance that exists within the global creative community. To date, over 100 women have taken part in See It Be It, and many alumni members have progressed into leadership positions, won Lions Awards and served as Cannes Lions Jurors.
We’re delighted to welcome yet another talented group of women to the Festival and the See It Be It network for a ninth year. Congratulations to all those selected and a huge thank you to our 40 Jurors for their time in selecting our 2023 cohort.”
The 2023 sixteen finalists are named as follows:
Ángela Pacheco, Creative Director, El Ruso de Rocky, Spain, Europe
Arah Kim, Creative Director, The Juju, Mexico, North America
Bernice Chao Head of Integrated Creative, Zambezi, USA, North America
Binaifer Dulani, Creative and Founding Member, Talented, India, Asia
Çağla Büyükkoç Sütlüoğlu, Founder & CEO, Walrus Creative Works,Turkey, Europe
Daniela Varela, Creative Director, TBWA\Chiat Day New York, USA, North America
Esosa Osagiede, Deputy Creative Director, Leo Burnett Lagos, Nigeria, Africa
Heloísa Ribeiro, Creative Director, FCB, Brazil, South America
Huei Yin Wong, Senior Art Director, Clemenger BBDO, Australia, Oceania
Huma Mobin, Co-founder & Creative Director, Contentory Inc., Pakistan, Asia
Lauren Mitchell, Creative Lead - Art Director, King James Group - Part of Accenture Song, South Africa, Africa
Lex Remalante, Global Art Director, The Barn at Arla Foods, Denmark, Europe
Sabrina Henry, Creative Director, DDB Centro, Guatemala, South America
Sarah Olicker, Senior Creative, Mojo Supermarket, USA, North America
Sollin Sæle, Senior Creative, Accenture Song, Norway, Europe
Tung Wang, Senior Copywriter, TBWA\ Media Arts Lab, Taiwan, Asia