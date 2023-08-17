Tanishq's latest campaign "Heera Ho Tum" redefines women's connection with diamonds

The campaign has been directed by Harshwardhan Kulkarni and conceptualized by Lowe Lintas.
Tanishq, the jewellery retail brand under the Tata umbrella, has unveiled its latest television commercial (TVC) titled "Heera Ho Tum" this month. This campaign showcases the empowerment and self-expression of Indian women as they embrace their authenticity and wear diamonds that reflect their inner brilliance. The campaign has been widely promoted across various platforms, including television, print, outdoor spaces, and social media.
At the heart of the campaign is the concept of "Heera Ho Tum," which celebrates the intrinsic value of women and the significance of diamonds in their lives. The campaign urges women to cherish diamonds in all the pivotal moments of their lives, regardless of their scale. The overarching message, "Every Woman A Diamond," beautifully encapsulates the idea that every woman's journey deserves the brilliance and elegance that diamonds symbolize.
Directed by Harshwardhan Kulkarni and conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, the emotionally charged film captures this sentiment. It portrays a woman and her daughter exploring diamond jewelry at a Tanishq store. Throughout the narrative, the woman contemplates whether she truly desires or needs a diamond, reflecting on the extraordinary moments she's experienced. Ultimately, a powerful realization dawns upon her – her life, with its array of joys, challenges, and triumphs, radiates as brilliantly as a diamond. Every facet of her existence gleams with significance and unique brilliance, illuminating a life that exudes its own radiant luminosity.
Ranjani Krishnaswamy, general manager of marketing at Tanishq, shared, "Every woman a diamond' is a celebration of 'her' life. At its core, diamonds symbolize a woman's journey. This campaign showcases a woman's understated perspective of her journey – her seemingly ordinary lens on her extraordinary life, her evolution from where she started to who she is today. The storytelling reflects the lens through which women view their lives, navigating numerous victories, achievements, and defining moments, yet often seeking reasons to celebrate themselves. Our aim was to plant the seed of the idea that her life itself is a cause for celebration, devoid of any justification. A Tanishq diamond perfectly encapsulates this celebration."