Tanishq's latest campaign "Heera Ho Tum" redefines women's connection with diamonds

Ranjani Krishnaswamy, general manager of marketing at Tanishq, shared, "Every woman a diamond' is a celebration of 'her' life. At its core, diamonds symbolize a woman's journey. This campaign showcases a woman's understated perspective of her journey – her seemingly ordinary lens on her extraordinary life, her evolution from where she started to who she is today. The storytelling reflects the lens through which women view their lives, navigating numerous victories, achievements, and defining moments, yet often seeking reasons to celebrate themselves. Our aim was to plant the seed of the idea that her life itself is a cause for celebration, devoid of any justification. A Tanishq diamond perfectly encapsulates this celebration."