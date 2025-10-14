Tanishq’s new campaign brings home closer for Indians abroad

Tanishq has rolled out its festive campaign India Wali Diwali, conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, focusing on how Indians living abroad celebrate Diwali with the same warmth and emotion as they would back home.

Told through the eyes of a young girl who has never seen Diwali in India, the film captures her wonder as her family prepares for the festival — lighting diyas, decorating their home, and wearing Tanishq jewellery that completes their festive look.

The narrative underlines that Diwali isn’t about geography but emotion, the feeling of belonging, shared joy, and family togetherness that transcends borders.

Aditya Kejriwal, head of marketing, International Business - Titan Company said: “Diwali isn’t just a festival, it’s an emotion that connects us to our roots, no matter where in the world we are. For Indians everywhere, it’s a bridge that brings them closer to where their hearts truly belong. India Wali Diwali is a tribute to that feeling of belonging, to the memories we cherish, the traditions we carry, and the connections that define us across distances. It also reflects Tanishq’s belief that jewellery is more than adornment; it is a symbol of love, togetherness, and shared celebration.”

Arpan Bhattacharyya, head of creative (Copy), South, Lowe Lintas said: “For Indians who have been living abroad for a significant amount of time, the festive season is when the heart yearns the most for home. Rituals and celebrations that we in India take for granted and find cliched represent happy festive memories for these people. This is what we wanted to tap into for Tanishq International’s Diwali ad, with a story told through the eyes of a little girl who has never experienced Diwali in India.”

The campaign is currently running across digital, social, and theatre platforms in Tanishq’s key international markets — the USA, Singapore, and the GCC.