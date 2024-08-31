Tanishq's new film portrays marriage as a union of two equals

This film, through a poignant yet subtle narrative, makes a bold and powerful statement and challenges expected societal norms. As the bride reflects on the changes marriage brings forth, she poses a question: why should the responsibility of adapting and adjusting fall solely on her? The film then reveals the groom as an equal partner, ready to share the responsibility and navigate their new life post-marriage, together. Through a light-hearted yet emotional tone, the film thus portrays marriage as a beautiful union of equals, where both partners embrace change. It establishes the deeper message of equal marriages and focuses on the new age bride charting her own narrative.