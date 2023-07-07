Tata 1mg Labs gives an inside tour of its labs in its recent campaign

Dr. Prashant Nag added, “Bringing Care to Health – is at the heart of everything we do at Tata 1mg Labs. With our ‘Trust What You See’ Campaign, we aim to provide our customers transparency and peace of mind when it comes to their diagnostic needs. By showcasing our meticulous lab processes and expert team, we want to assure our customers that their samples are taken care of using best-in-class quality standards & norms and that their health is in safe hands.”