Tata 1mg Labs gives an inside tour of its labs in its recent campaign

The campaign focuses on the brand’s core values: Trust, Transparency, Quality & Expertise.
Tata 1mg Labs in association with dentsu X India, has launched the ‘Trust What You See’ campaign. The campaign aims to highlight the accuracy involved in processes and quality checks of samples at labs. It further emphasizes the brand’s commitment to delivering accurate and reliable diagnostics services.
dentsu X, the media agency from dentsu India, managed the media planning strategy for the campaign, through innovative print frames to blend the campaign video into the publications.
The readers had to simply pick up the newspaper and head to the last page.
The campaign offers an exclusive inside tour of the world-class facilities and processes of the state-of-the-art National Reference Lab in Delhi. It highlights the stringent quality standards followed for each sample at Tata 1mg Labs. Dr. Prashant Nag, MBBS, MD (Pathology) & Clinical Head, Tata 1mg Labs, explains the quality assurance processes, addressing common queries & concerns pertaining to the handling and processing of samples.
Dr. Prashant Nag added, “Bringing Care to Health – is at the heart of everything we do at Tata 1mg Labs. With our ‘Trust What You See’ Campaign, we aim to provide our customers transparency and peace of mind when it comes to their diagnostic needs. By showcasing our meticulous lab processes and expert team, we want to assure our customers that their samples are taken care of using best-in-class quality standards & norms and that their health is in safe hands.”
Saurabh Shrivastava, senior partner and national business growth, dentsu X said, “We take great pride in being a part of this initiative. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our network’s core values of forward-thinking and innovation.”
It is pertinent to note here that Tata 1mg Labs deploys technology-enabled and fully automated systems to bring pre-analytical errors to a minimum. It ensures safe transportation of samples to the laboratories using temperature-controlled containers. To further ensure safety and accuracy, every sample is barcoded and scanned automatically at every stage of processing to enable end-to-end tracking.