TATA AIG marks 25 years with father-son story on changing life needs

TATA AIG General Insurance has launched a new brand campaign to mark 25 years in the Indian general insurance market. The campaign looks at how insurance needs evolve over time, using the relationship between a father and son as its central narrative device.

Conceptualised by TBWA, the film follows the pair across key life moments, including learning to drive, running a family business, facing a medical emergency and, eventually, the son becoming a parent himself. These scenes are used to illustrate how protection requirements shift with age, responsibility and circumstance.

Rather than focusing on specific products, the campaign centres on continuity and long-term presence, positioning insurance as something that remains relevant across different phases of life.

Speaking on the campaign and the company’s silver jubilee, Saurabh Shekhar, head of Marketing, TATA AIG General Insurance Company, said: “We feel privileged to have been a trusted partner for millions of Indians over the past 25 years. As India continues to grow and evolve, we remain committed to innovating, adapting, and building solutions that meet the aspirations of the next generation. The narrative emphasizes our long-standing promise of being a dependable companion when you need us the most, aligned with our assurance - “With you like family, with you always.””

The film uses familiar, everyday situations to underline the idea of insurance as an ongoing relationship rather than a one-time decision, aligning the brand’s anniversary messaging with themes of trust and continuity.