Tata AIG unveils ‘Expect the Expected’ campaign with Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty

The campaign created by Wondrlab is designed to demystify the claims process for customers.
Tata AIG, a general insurance company, has unveiled its new brand campaign Expect the Expected featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor and renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty.
Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the campaign is created to demystify the claims process and reassure customers that Tata AIG will pay out their claims, without any unexpected deductions.
It showcases Kapoor and Shetty in a humorous rendition of a Bollywood movie shoot. As a result of the filmmaker’s hunt for action sequences, Kapoor keeps giving shot after shot, and is pushed to continue to do more, as is expected from a Rohit Shetty film.
At the end of the video, he is found tending to his injuries, as expected given all the action sequences he has shot. He believes that as action is expected from any of Rohit Shetty’s films, one should also expect their claims to be paid by Tata AIG.
Speaking about the campaign, Saurav Jaiswal, president and chief operating officer, Tata AIG, said, “Through our campaign, we are trying to convey a very potent message– Tata AIG is not just about promises; it's about delivering the expected and that includes a seamless claims experience.”
Rajagopal Rudraraju, executive vice president and national head- accident & health claims, Tata AIG, firmly believes that, “This campaign not only highlights our approach to claim settlements and our endeavour to simplify the often-complex processes involved, rendering the insurance experience more transparent and customer-friendly. It transcends being a mere initiative or campaign for us, it stands as our commitment to our customers.”
The campaign is designed with a 360-degree approach, with television being the primary medium. In addition to this, the campaign video will be featured across the company's social media channels and other various media platforms, including outdoor and print.