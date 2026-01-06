Tata Capital launches ‘Champions Ki Galliyon Mein’ ahead of TATA WPL Season 4

Tata Capital has rolled out a new campaign titled Champions Ki Galliyon Mein ahead of the fourth season of the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL), continuing its association with the tournament as a premier partner.

The film at the centre of the campaign is set in a neighbourhood gully, where young girls are shown playing informal cricket. The narrative draws a parallel between grassroots play and professional sport, as current WPL players join the game, reflecting on the early stages of their own cricketing journeys.

The campaign coincides with growing visibility for women’s cricket in India and marks Tata Capital’s fourth year of association with the league. The focus remains on everyday spaces where sporting aspirations often begin, rather than on stadium-led spectacle.

Speaking on the campaign, Abonty Banerjee, COO – Digital, Technology and Marketing, Tata Capital, said: “Women’s cricket has reached a defining moment, and we are proud to have supported this journey from its early days. Our continued association with the TATA WPL reflects our strong belief in the league’s growing influence and its power to inspire across generations. Champions Ki Galliyon Mein is a tribute to the courage and consistent support that transform raw talent into world-class champions and a reflection of our brand promise to always Count on Us, whether it’s nurturing ambition on the field or supporting aspirations beyond it.”

The campaign is being rolled out across television, digital platforms, social media and on-ground integrations during the tournament period. TATA WPL Season 4 begins on January 9, with matches scheduled in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.