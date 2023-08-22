Tata Capital Onboards Shubman Gill as Brand Ambassador

As part of the association, Gill will feature in a multimedia campaign.
One of India's largest non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), Tata Capital, is looking to grow its market share across segments. The company has announced a new partnership with professional cricketer Shubman Gill, in which he will feature in a multimedia campaign. This campaign is designed to communicate Tata Capital's brand purpose of being a responsible financial partner that helps people achieve their aspirations.