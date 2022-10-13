Tata Capital unveils new digital campaign to promote home loans

The latest digital campaign is conceptualised on how quickly things happen in today’s era.
From right-swiping into relationships to pitching business ideas on zoom calls to investors - everything happens immediately today. This 'speed-living' is the insight behind Infectious Advertising’s latest film for Home Loans from Tata Capital, with quick disbursements.
Speaking about the film, Ramanuj Shastry, co-founder and director, Infectious Advertising says, "The generation now needs a loan that's at least as nimble as them. We really enjoyed working on this film and young director Jeet Lotia has created an eminently watchable commercial."
Abonty Banerjee, chief digital and marketing officer, Tata Capital says, “As we approach the festive season, this campaign is our way of celebrating and offering innovative digital solutions to customers. The campaign highlights how quick loan solutions can help people get home loans easily, digitally and at competitive interest rates.”