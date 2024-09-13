Tata CLiQ's 'House of Utsav' brings festive vibes with Madhumita and Sonali

Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ, expressed his enthusiasm about the campaign, “We are excited to introduce 'House of Utsav’, a theme that celebrates the cultural and emotional essence of festivals. With the launch of this curated destination, our aim is to become the preferred platform for consumers shopping for fashion, home, and beauty this festive season. Durga Puja is one of the country's most widely celebrated festivals, rich in cultural significance. With the festival approaching next month, we’re excited to launch this social media campaign. For this, we’ve collaborated with well-known personalities like Madhumita Sarcar and Sonali Mitra to showcase our Durga Puja festive curations on the platform. We invite consumers to join us in celebrating the festive season at Tata CLiQ’s House of Utsav and look forward to delighting them with an unparalleled online shopping experience.”