Tata CLiQ's 'House of Utsav' brings festive vibes with Madhumita and Sonali

Tata CLiQ, an online shopping website, has launched a social media campaign for Durga Puja. The social media campaign showcases a collaboration with Bengali actor Madhumita Sarcar and popular fashion content creator Sonali Mitra, capturing the joy and excitement of their invitation to Tata CLiQ’s ‘House of Utsav’ as they browse and shop the festive curations from the Durga Puja online store.
The video features Madhumita and Sonali showcasing a range of styles available at the ‘House of Utsav’ Durga Puja store on the platform, from classic ethnic wear to contemporary fusion, highlighting the outfits they would wear on different Puja days. Set against the backdrop of Kolkata’s iconic landmarks, the video captures the joy of the festival, weaving fashion into its rich cultural narrative.
Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ, expressed his enthusiasm about the campaign, “We are excited to introduce 'House of Utsav’, a theme that celebrates the cultural and emotional essence of festivals. With the launch of this curated destination, our aim is to become the preferred platform for consumers shopping for fashion, home, and beauty this festive season. Durga Puja is one of the country's most widely celebrated festivals, rich in cultural significance. With the festival approaching next month, we’re excited to launch this social media campaign. For this, we’ve collaborated with well-known personalities like Madhumita Sarcar and Sonali Mitra to showcase our Durga Puja festive curations on the platform. We invite consumers to join us in celebrating the festive season at Tata CLiQ’s House of Utsav and look forward to delighting them with an unparalleled online shopping experience.”