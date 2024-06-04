Tata Mutual Fund's 'Index Funds Simple Hai' campaign highlights ease of investing in Index Funds

Through a series of three short ad films, the campaign uses humour and daily scenarios to convey a straightforward message: Life may be complicated, but investing doesn't have to be. By comparing confusing academic theories, weight-loss jargon, and intricate recipes with the simplicity of investing through index mutual funds, Tata Mutual Fund shows that while life can be complicated, investing doesn't have to be. For example, one video compares solving a complex mathematical equation in a classroom to investing in an index fund, highlighting the ease of the latter.