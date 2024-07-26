Tata Neu and HDFC Bank team up for new co-branded credit card ad campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad campaign highlights benefits of using Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card through quirky films.
Tata Neu has launched a digital ad campaign to promote its co-branded Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card. Campaign shows quirky films of penalties for not believing in card's offer of up to 10% savings on shopping with no joining fee.
Films by in-house team focus on "bet gone wrong" theme. Each scene starts with protagonist losing a wager due to overconfidence, facing penalty, and realising benefits of Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card.
Commenting on the campaign, Abhimanyu Lal, chief marketing officer, Tata Digital, says, “The Tata Neu HDFC Bank credit card has been a huge hit with our customers since its launch, becoming one of the fastest cards to cross the 1 million mark. It provides a host of benefits and rewards across categories with up to 10% NeuCoins, when you spend on Tata Neu. The objective of the campaign was to drive awareness around the benefits of the credit card, with our core audiences. With an interesting slice-of-life approach the integrated digital campaign is targeted at digital savvy customers, who look to make the most of their spends with credit cards. The campaign will run across all major digital platforms including Google, Meta, and OTT.”
One of the films shows a father losing a bet, and as a consequence his daughter is playfully applying makeup to him, leaving him looking like a clown. Another shows a comically half-shaven man, another result of a lost wager. In the third film, a man is seen cutting a whole lot of onions and weeping, as he gets even more onions to cut, as his penalty.
Cardholders get 10% NeuCoins on all Tata Neu spends, redeemable for future purchases. Benefits include e-vouchers, discounts, exclusive experiences, and 12 airport lounge visits annually.