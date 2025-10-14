Tata Play's latest AI campaign featuring an owl and a donkey simplifies DTH value story

Tata Play, has launched its latest DTH campaign, 'Samajhdar Bano, Tata Play Lagao' blending wit, AI innovation, and relatable storytelling. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign features two AI-generated characters - a wise owl and a witty donkey—who simplify Tata Play’s value propositions through humorous banter that tackles common consumer misconceptions about DTH costs.

The campaign’s message is simple - Tata Play offers unmatched value for every rupee spent. With an upfront deposit of Rs 3,600, subscribers get content worth the full amount, along with an HD set-top box, dish antenna, remote, and installation at no extra cost. It also emphasizes the Tata Play Mobile App (TPMA), which allows users to easily pick and manage the channels they want to watch.

Krishnendu Dasgupta, head – marketing communications, Tata Play, said: “This campaign is anchored in a simple yet powerful insight — when it comes to entertainment, people seek clarity over clutter. Through our quirky owl and witty donkey, we wanted to make decision-making feel effortless. The use of Gen-AI tools reflects our commitment to authentic storytelling through innovation.”

The ATL campaign has rolled out nationally across major channels and regions — including Hindi-speaking markets, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and the southern states — with digital and social media amplification ensuring wide reach.

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, said: “It’s smart to choose Tata Play because it delivers best value for money. We used a donkey and an owl to make this advice fun, relatable, and memorable. Because the smart choice is always Tata Play.”