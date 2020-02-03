Tata Salt's new act: Salt Therapy on a truck

In a press statement, Sagar Boke, head, marketing, consumer product business, Tata Chemicals, says, “Air pollution is a serious issue not just in Delhi but also in neighbouring areas of the country’s capital. It affects individuals when they are outdoors as well as at their homes and offices. Through this unique salt therapy initiative, more than 600 Delhiites including children and adults could experience the salt therapy session and thus became aware that it can help them get some respite from air pollution symptoms that interfere with respiration too. More so, it was successful in reminding people of the therapeutic benefits of salt and that it can be easily tried at home using Tata Salt, which is the purest form of salt.”