Tata Salt's new act: Salt Therapy on a truck

As part of the campaign, therapy vans were stationed across locations in Delhi and NCR.
Delhiites struggle against air pollution every winter, but this year, Tata Salt's ‘Salt Therapy’ helped raise awareness on the therapeutic benefits of salt in battling the ill-effects of air pollution. The brand, which claims to be a catalyst in 'building a healthy nation', offered some respite to citizens by installing ‘Salt Therapy’ mobile vans in the national capital.
Conceptualised by Madison Media and Madison Turnt, the initiative saw salt therapy vans stationed from January 8 to 14 across various locations in Delhi and NCR, including Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas Main Market, Jawala Hera Main Market, Karampura, Janak Puri District Centre, Hudda Main Market, Gurgaon, Noida and Lal Kuan.
Salt Therapy, also called Halo Therapy, generally lasts for about 45 minutes to an hour. The unique mobile vans had a specially built 'salt cave'-like room that was covered with three to four tonnes of salt on the walls and the floor. During the session, one has to just sit back and relax in the chair and breathe normally. The tiny salt molecules in the salt room penetrate deep into the lungs and give long lasting relief, opening the airways for easier breathing. It is a completely natural, non-invasive and drug-free treatment for relieving symptoms caused by congestion, inflammation and allergies of the respiratory system and skin.
In a press statement, Sagar Boke, head, marketing, consumer product business, Tata Chemicals, says, “Air pollution is a serious issue not just in Delhi but also in neighbouring areas of the country’s capital. It affects individuals when they are outdoors as well as at their homes and offices. Through this unique salt therapy initiative, more than 600 Delhiites including children and adults could experience the salt therapy session and thus became aware that it can help them get some respite from air pollution symptoms that interfere with respiration too. More so, it was successful in reminding people of the therapeutic benefits of salt and that it can be easily tried at home using Tata Salt, which is the purest form of salt.”