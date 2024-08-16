Tata Tea Agni celebrates homemakers' tireless spirit and energy in its latest campaign

Speaking about the launch of the TVC, Puneet Das, president, packaged beverages, Tata Consumer Products, states, “Tata Tea Agni is one of the largest brands under the Tata Tea portfolio, with a national presence. This new campaign is our effort to celebrate the homemakers in India who are also our core consumers. The energy and “Josh” of a homemaker is boundless and depicts the spirit of brand Agni—the “Josh” within. This TVC is a salute to all homemakers for the special role they play in our lives.”