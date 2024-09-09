Tata Tea Gold appeals to the Bengali foodie seeking perfection in new spot

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The TVC, conceptualised by Mullen Lintas and created by veteran Bengali filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.
Tata Tea Gold, a packaged tea brand in West Bengal has launched its latest campaign. The campaign continues to celebrate the ‘Bengali way of living’ and their no compromise attitude, especially when it comes to food and tea choices.
The selection process and eye for detail, regarding their food choices, is a matter of great pride for the Bengalis and through this campaign, Tata Tea Gold continues to celebrate this Bengali cultural code, the ’khutkhute-ness’, that is evident in everyday situations.
The TVC, conceptualised by Mullen Lintas and created by veteran Bengali filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, is set in a quintessential Bengali environment, and portrays in an authentic yet humorous manner how discerning Bengalis are about their food, ensuring that everything—from the tiniest ingredient to the overall flavour—is perfect (‘khutkhute-ness’). This sentiment extends to their love for tea too making Tata Tea Gold the most preferred tea brand in West Bengal.
The film opens in a train compartment, where a young man offers traditional Bengali kachoris with cholar dal to his fellow passengers, only for them to reject it due to the absence of shredded coconut in the dal. This attention to detail for food is echoed through various everyday scenarios. From selecting the perfect Gandhoraaj Lebu (lemon) to preparing the ideal aloo tarkari with luchis, and waiting for mustard sauce before enjoying a bite of fish fry, the film depicts that Bengalis take their food very seriously. The film then pans out to a woman asking for the aroma enriched tea leaves that would lend the taste buds a relishing flavour. Scanning through the loose tea to get the right flavour, the shopkeeper hands over the gold pack of TATA Tea Gold.
Speaking about the campaign, Puneet Das, president - packaged beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said, "Tata Tea Gold is the leading branded tea in West Bengal and we wanted to continue celebrating the West Bengal way of life by refreshing this core idea of ‘a perfectionist mindset’ of Bengali’s especially when it comes to their everyday food and beverage choices. This is very well expressed through this colloquial term of Khutt-khuteness and we have tried to capture this through situations that will be relatable to most Bengalis.”
Kishore Subramanian, president and chief strategy officer, Mullen Lintas, added, “In this latest campaign, Tata Tea Gold celebrates the deep cultural insight and pays homage to this ‘perfectionist’ nature of every Bengali. Sharply crafted with quintessential Bengali wit and sarcasm, and beautifully brought alive by the inimitable Shoojit Sircar, this film is a true testament to the brand's stance of always being culture-first.”