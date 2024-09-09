Tata Tea Gold appeals to the Bengali foodie seeking perfection in new spot

The film opens in a train compartment, where a young man offers traditional Bengali kachoris with cholar dal to his fellow passengers, only for them to reject it due to the absence of shredded coconut in the dal. This attention to detail for food is echoed through various everyday scenarios. From selecting the perfect Gandhoraaj Lebu (lemon) to preparing the ideal aloo tarkari with luchis, and waiting for mustard sauce before enjoying a bite of fish fry, the film depicts that Bengalis take their food very seriously. The film then pans out to a woman asking for the aroma enriched tea leaves that would lend the taste buds a relishing flavour. Scanning through the loose tea to get the right flavour, the shopkeeper hands over the gold pack of TATA Tea Gold.