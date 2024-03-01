Tata Tea Gold's 'Dil ki Suno' campaign encourages women to achieve more

The film depicts the journey of four women in different stages of their lives, each facing a dilemma of choosing between their aspirations and present-day realities. The film portrays the story of a seasoned cricketer who has just tied the knot and struggles with the thought of balancing her professional and personal commitments. It also depicts the journey of a 50-year-old woman who is passionate about dancing but worries if pursuing dancing at her age would be perceived as appropriate. A successful corporate professional who wants to resume her musical journey, and a homemaker who is taking her first steps in stock trading and feels uncertain about the likelihood of success. The film unfolds the conflicts a woman faces as she tries to balance her passion with familial, career or societal obligations. Nevertheless, what binds them together is their willingness to listen to their hearts and recognise that they have it in them to attain more.