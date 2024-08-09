Tata Tea Premium celebrates regional pride with new hyperlocal campaigns for Independence Day

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
TATA Tea Premium-Desh Ki Chai, flagship tea brand from Tata Consumer Products is back this Independence Day with its #DeshkaGarv-Pradesh Ki Kala campaign.
This campaign celebrates moments of pride from India’s glorious post-independence journey such as the Green Revolution of Punjab that contributed towards making the country self-sufficient in food grains, Delhi’s 1982 Asian Games that heralded the start of Colour TV revolution, among other such events. With an attempt to immortalise these milestones and let consumers reminisce India’s proud history, the brand has launched a limited-edition regional art inspired #DeshKaGarv collection. Each set is exquisitely depicted in a unique regional art style inspired by India’s diverse state cultures.
The #DeshKaGarv collection has been created in association with The Plated Project, an organization that strives to solve hunger crisis through art. Breathing life into India’s iconic post-Independence moments each set is vividly illustrated through innate regional art forms. For example, Odisha’s Hirakud Dam, which stood as the World’s Largest Earthen Dam at the time of its inauguration in 1957 depicted in Pattachitra Art Form, Madhya Pradesh’s Sanchi Stupa A UNESCO world heritage site depicted through the famous Gond Art Style from the state.
100% of the proceeds from the collection will be used to sponsor meals for underprivileged children.
Commenting on the campaign, Puneet Das, President - packaged beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said, “True to being ‘Desh Ki Chai’, Tata Tea Premium has always catered to diverse taste preferences and has been celebrating India’s rich culture and pride. This Independence Day we are thrilled to launch the #DeshKaGarv - Pradesh Ki Kala collection, beautifully captured through regional art forms that evoke collective pride. This campaign not only provides consumers an opportunity to own a piece of history but also see smiles on faces of kids as 100% of proceeds from this exquisite collection will be used to sponsor meals for the underprivileged, in collaboration with The Plated Project.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Chitresh Sinha, The Plated Project said “The Plated Project and Tata Tea Premium share a common ethos of creating impact and not just profits, so for us this is a great partnership. We worked with a set of extremely talented artists to ensure that we can create a collection that creates pride and conversations with every serve. We couldn’t have found a better way of celebrating our Independence Day!”