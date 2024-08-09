Tata Tea Premium celebrates regional pride with new hyperlocal campaigns for Independence Day

Commenting on the campaign, Puneet Das, President - packaged beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said, “True to being ‘Desh Ki Chai’, Tata Tea Premium has always catered to diverse taste preferences and has been celebrating India’s rich culture and pride. This Independence Day we are thrilled to launch the #DeshKaGarv - Pradesh Ki Kala collection, beautifully captured through regional art forms that evoke collective pride. This campaign not only provides consumers an opportunity to own a piece of history but also see smiles on faces of kids as 100% of proceeds from this exquisite collection will be used to sponsor meals for the underprivileged, in collaboration with The Plated Project.”