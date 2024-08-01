Tata Tea Premium goes hyperlocal with new campaigns for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Tata Tea Premium, part of Tata Consumer Products, is launching three new films as part of its hyperlocal marketing strategy, focusing on Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. Created by Mullen Lintas, these films highlight the brand's message of 'Desh ki chai, Apne pradesh ka swad,' based on regional truths.
The film for Punjab celebrates the state’s large heartedness and its unwavering compassion for community service. It captures the gesture of children using their ‘dabbas’ (lunch boxes) as ‘langars’ (community kitchens) to feed construction workers. This further illustrates how Punjab's renowned large heartedness and tradition of ‘sewa’ is quintessentially ingrained into its cultural fabric even while growing up, finding expression even in young school children. The TVC marries the brand’s product benefit of 'Vadde Daanein Wali Chai” with the societal truth of ‘Punjab’s large-heartedness’ to bring alive the brand’s proposition of ‘Vadde Dil Wali Punjab Ke Liye Vaddi Daanein Wali Chai’.
The Uttar Pradesh film is a cinematic story of unexpected heroism featuring a local strongman with a humane touch. Amidst the hustle of UP’s busy streets, he becomes a beacon of humanity by using his influence to clear a path for a desperate ambulance hopelessly stuck in traffic. It’s a testament to the 'Dumdar' spirit of the people from UP which in times of need, steps up gallantly to deliver a positive impact of kindness in sharp contrast to the stereotype that UP is generally associated with. Thereby, associating the product benefit, with the brand’s proposition - 'Dumdar UP ke liye, Dumdar Chai’.
The Haryana hyperlocal film showcases the undaunting courage of women from the state through memorable stories sliced from different walks of life. Featuring a gutsy female cricketer, a daring mother and a fearless police woman. The TVC captures the bold essence of fearlessness that define Haryana’s ethos. Resonating with the brand promise of ‘Aise hi kadak Haryana ke liye Tata Tea Premium ne banaya hai kadak chai ‘.
Puneet Das, president - packaged beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said “Tata Tea Premium had pivoted to its hyperlocal approach almost half a decade ago. While maintaining our national stature, we also leverage our regional expertise by understanding the unique preferences of each of the states. Our new films continue to bring alive the insight that is deeply rooted into the cultural truth and tea preference of each region. This in the process seamlessly brings alive the brand proposition of the region/state. Hence, these films tend to evoke a feeling of regional pride in the heart of our consumers." "Each state and in turn its people are often fit into a ‘type’, while some stereotypes are biased and come from an outsider’s perspective, some in fact are true to their nature and our films celebrate this ‘local’ spirit in all its glory. Aim is to continue to bring alive more such stories that evoke regional pride, through digital, on-ground and other media led activations."
Kishore Subramanian, president and CSO, Mullen Lintas, said "Taking forward Tata Tea Premium's hyperlocal campaign this time around was that much more challenging for us as we had to live up to all the love and success the campaign garnered last time around. We used MLLG’s proprietary immersive syndicated cultural research done for each state in India, to find the right insights to showcase the true spirit of Punjab, UP and Haryana. All gloriously bought alive as a celebration of the brand’s ethos of Desh Ki Chai, Apne Pradesh Ka Swaad through these films."