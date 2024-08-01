Tata Tea Premium goes hyperlocal with new campaigns for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana

Puneet Das, president - packaged beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said “Tata Tea Premium had pivoted to its hyperlocal approach almost half a decade ago. While maintaining our national stature, we also leverage our regional expertise by understanding the unique preferences of each of the states. Our new films continue to bring alive the insight that is deeply rooted into the cultural truth and tea preference of each region. This in the process seamlessly brings alive the brand proposition of the region/state. Hence, these films tend to evoke a feeling of regional pride in the heart of our consumers." "Each state and in turn its people are often fit into a ‘type’, while some stereotypes are biased and come from an outsider’s perspective, some in fact are true to their nature and our films celebrate this ‘local’ spirit in all its glory. Aim is to continue to bring alive more such stories that evoke regional pride, through digital, on-ground and other media led activations."