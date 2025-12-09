Tata Tea Premium's new ad focuses on care through small daily gestures

Tata Tea Premium Care has launched a new campaign that frames small, thoughtful acts as expressions of meaningful care. The film depicts an everyday moment between a couple, using the shift to Tata Tea Premium Care as a narrative device to highlight how subtle gestures can communicate consideration.

The storyline positions the brand within a growing consumer interest in tea blends that combine taste with natural ingredients associated with wellness. The film shows a husband choosing the product for his wife after noticing her fatigue, tying the tea’s blend of Assam leaves and traditional herbs to the broader idea of intentional care.

Puneet Das, president – Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia at Tata Consumer Products, said: “Today, many households are seeking not just great taste, but credible wellness cues in the choices they make. By combining Tata Tea Premium’s signature strong Assam blend with carefully selected natural ingredients like Ginger, Elaichi, Tulsi, Mulethi, and Brahmi—each celebrated for their time-tested wellness benefits—Tata Tea Premium Care delivers not just great taste, but the goodness of natural ingredients. It offers a more considered, premium alternative to regular tea—reflective of care that is truly elevated. This thought of Premium Care is beautifully brought to life in our new TVC, which portrays an everyday moment and shows that when you choose Tata Tea Premium Care…”

The campaign extends the brand’s ongoing exploration of how tea consumption intersects with routine domestic interactions and emotional cues.