Tata Trusts launch Breast Cancer Awareness film featuring chef Sanjeev Kapoor

The film, titled Gaanth Pe Dhyan (Focus on the Lump), employs a unique metaphor by linking gaanths (lumps) found in food to lumps in the breast that could indicate cancer. This creative approach aims to encourage women to check their breasts with the same attentiveness they apply to their cooking and seek medical attention if any abnormalities are found. The social experiment within the film showcases culinary demonstrations where unexpected lumps disrupt the cooking process, serving as a powerful reminder for breast self-examination.