Tata Trusts launch Breast Cancer Awareness film featuring chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Tata Trusts have introduced a new social awareness film aimed at promoting breast cancer screening among women. The film leverages the act of cooking, a daily routine for many women, to highlight the importance of self-care and regular breast self-examination. Renowned chef and Padma Shri recipient, Sanjeev Kapoor, stars in the film, which transitions from a cooking lesson to a meaningful conversation on the early detection of breast cancer.
The film, titled Gaanth Pe Dhyan (Focus on the Lump), employs a unique metaphor by linking gaanths (lumps) found in food to lumps in the breast that could indicate cancer. This creative approach aims to encourage women to check their breasts with the same attentiveness they apply to their cooking and seek medical attention if any abnormalities are found. The social experiment within the film showcases culinary demonstrations where unexpected lumps disrupt the cooking process, serving as a powerful reminder for breast self-examination.
Deepshikha Surendran, head of brand and marketing communications at Tata Trusts, explained, “There is a need to promote health consciousness among women. Breast self-examination can potentially save lives, and by building our narrative around cooking, we hope to inspire a behavioural change. The insight is universal, and the execution is simple and engaging.”
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor emphasised the importance of self-care, stating, “Women often overlook lumps in their breasts while they meticulously address lumps in their cooking. It’s crucial to encourage them to embrace self-examinations and check-ups, bringing together food and health.”
The film, produced by Basta Films, was conceptualised to address ignorance around breast cancer and the importance of early detection. Producer Mahima Sharma, a breast cancer survivor, noted, “Early detection played a crucial role in my life. The film not only raises awareness but also generates hope, positivity, and strength.”
Gaanth Pe Dhyan is part of the broader Kaise Ka Cancer campaign by Tata Trusts, aimed at raising cancer awareness and encouraging action. This campaign includes a three-film series exploring the emotional and practical challenges faced by cancer patients and their families post-diagnosis. The film can be viewed on Tata Trusts' social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Sharechat, and Facebook.
Established in 1892, Tata Trusts is India’s oldest philanthropic organisation, dedicated to catalysing development across health, education, water, sanitation, nutrition, and more. Guided by founder Jamsetji Tata’s vision of proactive philanthropy, the Trusts’ programmes are known for their innovative approaches to development.
The Tata Cancer Care Foundation (TCCF), set up by Tata Trusts, focuses on making cancer care accessible and affordable in India. Since 2017, TCCF has been developing facilities across six states and runs an Oncopathology Lab in Mumbai. The foundation aims to reduce the cancer burden through early detection, quality care, and improving the quality of life for cancer patients and their families. For more information, visit Tata Cancer Care Foundation.