Telugu star Allu Arjun competes with Bollywood celebs for brand deals - what makes him so popular?

Porwal agues that the North vs. South divide is narrowing and now, trans-region movies are doing well on a pan-India level. “This is because the movies tend to have a very rustic, 90s appeal. North Indian movies have always done fairly well in South, but if you take movies like Pushpa or the Baahubali franchise, they have done extremely well all over India - and this is a trend that is going to keep growing,” he says.