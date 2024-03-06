Tetley Green Tea challenges stereotypical nicknames with its new campaign

It showcases the story of one such woman with a nickname ‘Golu’ who grows up and does all that she sets out to do (against the perceived judgement of others), thus sending out a message that #everyBODYcan. It portrays ‘Golu’ being judged all her life based on her body type and her nickname and how the world around her stereotypes her to be capable or incapable of doing various things throughout her life. Yet she overcomes all the judgments and leaves viewers empowered with the belief that they can do a lot more than what the people around may perceive that they are capable of.