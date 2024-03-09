The Advertising Club pushes the ABBYS as India’s best creative awards in a new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The creative awards will take place from May 29-31, 2024, at Goafest.
The Advertising Club (TAC) has unveiled a campaign for the upcoming ABBY Awards powered by One Show 2024. Positioning as the unequivocal benchmark of excellence in the advertising industry, the campaign highlights the collective spirit of the industry, encouraging professionals to unite and contribute to shaping the future of the industry collectively.
Speaking on the initiative, Ajay Kakar, chairperson, awards governing council, ABBY Awards and managing committee member, The Advertising Club, said, “At The Advertising Club, we are committed to bringing forward and honouring the masterpieces and the masterminds. With this campaign, we invite the industry to come forward, submit their best work, and together elevate the collective creativity to unparalleled global heights.”
Alok Lall, Executive Director, McCann Worldgroup India, further added, “We believe in celebrating not just the present achievements but also the future that we are collectively building for our industry. The ABBY Awards serve as a beacon for the creativity that defines our industry’s trajectory.”
Scheduled to take place on 29th, 30th, and 31st May 2024 during Goafest at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim in Goa, the ABBY Awards will represent the South Asia region that includes India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Pakistan and has been doing so since 2004.