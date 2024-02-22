The Belgian Waffle launches 'Hunt For The Coolest Fans' campaign with Palak Tiwari

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Belgian Waffle Co, reveals its latest campaign Hunt for the Coolest Fans featuring Gen Z star Palak Tiwari. Known for her vibrant personality, she perfectly embodies the spirit of the Coolest Fan campaign. Her widespread appeal among Gen Z audiences makes her an ideal choice to inspire participants to unleash their creativity while relishing their favorite waffles.
The campaign concept is all about capturing the essence of enjoying delicious waffles in a fun and creative way. The #MyWaffleMove contest participants will have a chance to win iPhone 15, Bose Headphones, Boat Smartwatches, and over 1000 vouchers from the Belgian Waffle Co, to engage the brand's target audience. It's a celebration of individuality and the love for waffle experiences.
“We are excited to have Palak Tiwari to represent all our cool fans who brim with joy while relishing their favorite waffles, at our stores or in the comfort of their homes. Her energy and enthusiasm align perfectly with the spirit of the ‘Coolest Fan’ campaign. We believe she will inspire our participants to bring their best moves forward for the contest," said Vrushali Parab, head of marketing, The Belgian Waffle Co.
In a playful video, Palak is spotted indulging triple chocolate waff-wich at The Belgian Waffle Co’s flagship store at Chowpatty. She showcases her unique "Waffle Move," combining the joy of devouring the treat with some fun dance moves. Palak, a true waffle aficionado, extends a lively invitation to all her fans, encouraging them to join the excitement of the #MyWaffleMove contest.
The brand is now collaborating with influencers across different sectors like lifestyle, food and entertainment for the campaign. The campaign will further see social media collaborations with brands like Boat, Swiggy, and other on-ground activations to enhance reach.