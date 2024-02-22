The Belgian Waffle launches 'Hunt For The Coolest Fans' campaign with Palak Tiwari

“We are excited to have Palak Tiwari to represent all our cool fans who brim with joy while relishing their favorite waffles, at our stores or in the comfort of their homes. Her energy and enthusiasm align perfectly with the spirit of the ‘Coolest Fan’ campaign. We believe she will inspire our participants to bring their best moves forward for the contest," said Vrushali Parab, head of marketing, The Belgian Waffle Co.