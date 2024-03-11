The evolving portrayal of women in advertising

Vishnu Srivatsav, creative head, 22feet Tribal Worldwide believes that advertising uses progressive narratives to make a point and not to depict life. “This is why you see non-traditional portrayals are the idea sometimes. The true indicator of societal progress would be the day we see a Milind Soman appear in a dishwasher ad that doesn’t make a point about gender and instead have him simply be the protagonist in a typical dishwasher bar commercial. This would be the day we can say that we have progressed as a society enough where we don’t have to celebrate every man who enters the kitchen and every woman who enters the boardroom. We’ve observed this shift happen a bit in car and motorcycle advertising, but many other product categories still have a long way to go.”