The Family Man becomes 'Dove Man'

Dove has collaborated with Amazon Prime Video’s popular web series, The Family Man, to reshape the perception of masculinity and male self-care in India. The conversational interview-style ad features Manoj Bajpai as the show's protagonist, Srikant Tiwari.

Conceptualised by the independent marketing and advertising agency, Manja, the collaboration highlights the evolving role of men in society, challenging stereotypes of indifferent, rugged masculinity as embodied by Tiwari in the show.

Reimagining the 'Dove Man' through The Family Man

Srikant, the tough, often brusque character with a cynical outlook, traditionally distances himself from grooming and skincare routines, a stereotype that Dove Men+Care seeks to dismantle. The campaign cleverly juxtaposes this image with the brand’s vision of the ‘Dove Man’, a confident, authentic self-care advocate.

The ad begins with Srikant playing right into the stereotype of maleness with his disregard for self-grooming, his son’s flute recitals and his daughter’s suspension. His son, wife and colleague seem to all agree that he is anything but a “Dove Man.”

However, the ad then slowly steers away from all that Srikant isn't towards all that he actually is: unconditionally protective of his family, always available for his son’s hypnosis sessions, and obedient towards his wife.

The Dove Men+Care campaign first debuted with Dove’s grooming range for men in 2010 in the US and UK, aiming to redefine the stoic male stereotype by encouraging men to embrace empathy, emotional involvement, and active fatherhood.

Recent campaigns and brand positioning

Globally, Dove has partnered with sports figures such as Marshawn Lynch (American NFL player), Ben Youngs (English Rugby Union player), Jim Calhoun and Kevin Ollie (American basketball coaches), and David Pocock (Australian Rugby Union player).

In 2020, Chris Paul (NBA Star) featured in Dove’s Black Men Care campaign alongside other NBA players such as Jaylen Brown and Aaron Gordon, challenging negative stereotypes of black men and highlighting their capacity for care.

In India, the brand has engaged with prominent cricket commentators and personalities including Harsha Bhogle, Gaurav Kapur and Anil Kumble for campaigns like #CareNotTroll, which addresses toxic online behaviour.

Dove’s messaging aims to push beyond superficial grooming, encouraging men to care, not just for themselves but also for family and community, just like Srikant, the family man.

The Family Man season 3 promotions so far

Since The Family Man is returning with season three on November 21, Prime Video rolled out a different collaboration earlier this month. The creator-led promo featured Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Tanmay Bhat trying to “train” Srikant Tiwari into becoming a better outlaw, only for Manoj Bajpayee’s no-nonsense character to roast them all.