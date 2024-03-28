The Gulf Unstoppable Army campaign takes a creative turn with a film ft. MS Dhoni lookalike

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The film will be featured across digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
In a follow-up to the 'Gulf Unstoppable Army' campaign, Gulf Oil Lubricants India has taken a step further by launching the eagerly awaited Dhoni lookalike film. This component of the campaign underscores the company's strategy this IPL season - entrusting CSK fans with the creation of Gulf Oil advertisements, thereby allowing CSK players, including MS Dhoni, to dedicate their focus entirely to training and their pursuit of a sixth title.
The Dhoni lookalike film is an engaging nod to the fans, highlighting the absence of CSK players from this season's advertising campaigns. It showcases a Dhoni doppelgänger stepping in to fill the void, emphasising the campaign's core message: while the real heroes are busy on the field, the fans have an opportunity to shine off it by creating their own Gulf Oil ads.
This campaign phase not only entertains but also deeply involves the fans in the promotional journey, offering them a chance to be at the forefront of the brand's advertising efforts. Gulf Oil invites all enthusiasts to channel their creativity and passion for cricket into crafting ads that resonate with the spirit of the game and the essence of the Gulf brand.
Contest Details and Gratification:
Fans are encouraged to submit their homemade Gulf Oil ads, embracing the chance to have their work featured on television and win an array of exciting prizes. The contest promises weekly gratification to spur participation:
· Bonus Winners: A select few will win the coveted CSK match tickets, offering them a live experience of the cricketing action.
· Asli Fan Winners: True fans will be rewarded with CSK jerseys, allowing them to wear their support with pride.
· Gift Vouchers: Participants stand a chance to win gift vouchers, providing them with more reasons to celebrate their involvement.
· Signed Balls: A special prize of cricket balls signed by CSK players, creating a tangible connection between the fans and their idols.
This campaign is not just about advertisements; it's an invitation to the fans to become an integral part of the Gulf Unstoppable Army, making their mark in a season where every swing, hit, and ad counts. It’s a testament to Gulf Oil's approach to fan engagement, blending the worlds of cricket and creativity in a way that celebrates the sport and its supporters.