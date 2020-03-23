The Hindu builds on 'print' credibility in new COVID-19 ad

The ad attacks misinformation and sharing of fake news on social media, and also builds credibility of print media. It asks its readers to 'wait'.
The print ad that occupied the jacket of The Hindu on Sunday (March 22) addresses two issues at the same time. While the last ad that occupied the spot was more of an open letter to advertisers to avoid riding the COVID-19 wave, the latest one bites at misinformation on social media. The advertiser is the publisher itself.
Apart from attacking the propagation of fake news around Coronavirus on social media by inauthentic sources, the ad also positions print media as a credible source of information and builds on it.
The copy has been crafted by Ogilvy, based on a brief from The Hindu’s team. It reads as follows:
COVID-19 HAS SHOWN US THAT FAKE NEWS IS A REAL ISSUE.
It seems fake news on social media is spreading faster than the virus itself. And answers are harder than ever to come by. Now we aren’t medical experts, but we know how to get the truth. By thoroughly researching and verifying every word before it’s actually printed. So in these uncertain times, might we ask you to wait. Wait before you share something you have no way of confirming. Wait until the truth in print makes its way to your doorstep.
PRINT IS PROOF.
With this, the ad also nudges netizens to not believe in, and also not share, any and every bit of information they see on social media and the internet.