The Man Company celebrates Valentine's Day with #CountingLove

The campaign film features Anushka Sen, an Indian television actress and Vihaan Samat, a Hindi web series and film actor.
The Man Company, a men’s premium grooming brand, says yes to #CountingLove this Valentine’s Day with its latest digital film.
Starring Vihaan Samat, recognised for his role in the popular OTT series Mismatched, and Anushka Sen, a social media influencer and actor, the film takes audience through the story of a young couple in love.
The #CountingLove campaign transcends the traditional notions of celebrating romance for a single day as it embraces the love woven with affection, laughter, shared experiences, joy, vulnerability, agony, and a myriad of perfect and imperfect emotions. As the cast, Vihaan and Anushka, hop on their roller-coaster ride of love to show relatable complexities, like the initial days of giddy romance or all the varied faces of love that follow.
“We seek to dive into the beauty of a relationship through countless small yet authentic moments. The idea is not to establish an ideal kind of love but to encourage couples to celebrate their infinite moments of love.”, said Jatin Luthra, head of marketing, The Man Company.
“With romance in the air, we want to garner brand love by telling a story that resonates with the audience, making them relive the not-so-perfectly-perfect trajectory of their relationships,” he added.
The film is available on The Man Company’s YouTube channel and other digital platforms. The brand is also offering a range of unique gift sets for men, specially curated for the occasion.