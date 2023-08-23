The Moms Co collaborates with Neha Dhupia for Natural Protein Hair Care campaign

The Moms Co. acknowledges the difficulties and happiness that being a mother brings, as symbolised by the fun interaction between mothers and their children while doing their hair. The company recognizes the dedication and sacrifices involved in motherhood and provides hair care products that are free of harmful toxins, specifically designed to meet mothers' needs. The Natural Protein Hair Care Range, which contains quinoa and wheat protein, promises to strengthen and nourish hair, addressing the issue of hair loss that many mothers experience during their transformational journey into motherhood.