The Moms Co collaborates with Neha Dhupia for Natural Protein Hair Care campaign

The brand has also launched a campaign which highlights the incredible journey of motherhood and the changing needs that mothers experience.
The Moms Co, a leading D2C brand in India known for its toxin-free and natural personal care products, has introduced a new digital video campaign featuring Neha Dhupia for their Natural Protein Hair Care Range. This campaign highlights the incredible journey of motherhood and the changing needs that mothers experience. With this launch, The Moms Co also announces its partnership with celebrity Neha Dhupia for the haircare category, reinforcing its commitment to supporting mothers through every phase of motherhood.
The Moms Co. acknowledges the difficulties and happiness that being a mother brings, as symbolised by the fun interaction between mothers and their children while doing their hair. The company recognizes the dedication and sacrifices involved in motherhood and provides hair care products that are free of harmful toxins, specifically designed to meet mothers' needs. The Natural Protein Hair Care Range, which contains quinoa and wheat protein, promises to strengthen and nourish hair, addressing the issue of hair loss that many mothers experience during their transformational journey into motherhood.
Sukhleen Aneja, CEO of Good Brands Co., The Good Glamm Group, emphasized the brand's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of mothers. The campaign aims to provide mothers with the results they seek and the caring support they deserve throughout their remarkable journey.
Neha Dhupia, actor and campaign ambassador, shared her perspective on the campaign, noting that as a mother herself, she understands the transformative nature of motherhood. She expressed her enthusiasm for joining hands with The Moms Co. and being part of a campaign that celebrates and understands the diverse phases of motherhood.
Suraja Kishore, CEO of BBDO India, shed light on the campaign's insight and idea, explaining how it stemmed from real confessions shared by new moms. The campaign positions The Moms Co as an empathetic friend and supporter of mothers, offering toxin-free products that resonate with mothers' genuine experiences.
The campaign will be launched on The Moms Co.'s social media channels and will also be promoted across digital and mainstream media. Additionally, The Moms Co has launched The Mompreneur Show, India's first reality show dedicated to mompreneurs, empowering them and giving them a platform to realize their business dreams.