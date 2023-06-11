The One Club for Creativity successfully wraps up Portfolio Night 2023

Josy Paul, Chairman and CCO, BBDO India says, “Portfolio Night is proof that there is no dearth of talent in advertising. It was wonderful to see so many excited faces and feel their energy in the room. I met young folks with such a unique take on the world. I was moved by their love for art, craft and creativity. I saw beautiful minds. I thank the team at DDB, TBWA and BBDO for making this happen. And all the jury members for their time and mentorship. I came, I saw, I am inspired”