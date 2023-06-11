The One Club for Creativity successfully wraps up Portfolio Night 2023

The event brought together 86 emerging creatives who had the opportunity to showcase their work to a distinguished jury panel that included advertising’s top creative leaders.
Portfolio Night Mumbai 2023 by The One Club for Creativity took place on 8 June (virtual) and 9 June (Mumbai) 2023. The highly anticipated global event brought together 86 emerging creatives who had the opportunity to showcase their work to a distinguished jury panel comprising of advertising’s top creative leaders. The event brought together participants from academic backgrounds in design, UI/UX, writing, and animation among others, who showcased the best of their portfolios.
The event was held at the Omnicom House in Mumbai and was co-hosted by BBDO India, DDB Mudra Group, and TBWA\India for the second year in a row.
Josy Paul, Chairman and CCO, BBDO India kicked off the event with an inspiring opening address. Following this, participants sat down for short one-on-one sessions with multiple jurors over the course of three rounds to show their best work, receive feedback, and gain insights from the best creative minds in the industry. On the flip side, it was a chance for the creative leaders to engage with potential talent, inspire their journeys and be inspired themselves.
Josy Paul, Chairman and CCO, BBDO India says, “Portfolio Night is proof that there is no dearth of talent in advertising. It was wonderful to see so many excited faces and feel their energy in the room. I met young folks with such a unique take on the world. I was moved by their love for art, craft and creativity. I saw beautiful minds. I thank the team at DDB, TBWA and BBDO for making this happen. And all the jury members for their time and mentorship. I came, I saw, I am inspired”
Speaking about this year’s juror experience, Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group says, “Portfolio night is an opportunity for us to connect with the next generation of creative thinkers. For us to inspire them and at the same time to be inspired by them. And like last year, we finished tonight feeling very optimistic about the quality of the talent out there.”
Russell Barrett, CCEO, TBWA\India added, “This year’s Portfolio Night was charged with an amazing amount of energy. There were fantastic creatives at different stages of development, but the one thing that was consistent was the energy that each of the students had. I was especially excited by some of the crossover ideas. Ideas originating in design and finishing up in digital tech or starting out in experiential and ending in design. I left the evening feeling extremely hopeful with the potential and the ideas on display today.”
The three Omnicom agencies also hosted the virtual pan-India chapter of the Portfolio Night on 8th June 2023.
Pallavi from Miami Ad School, Mumbai emerged as the winner at the Portfolio Night Mumbai while Ilu Shilpakar from Miami Ad School, Madrid won the virtual pan-India Portfolio Night. They’ve both earned the chance to participate in the prestigious global Portfolio Night All-Stars program. This program brings together creatives with winning portfolios from all host cities. The All-Stars will engage in a virtual brief competition and the winning team gets a chance to travel to New York City in September.
Portfolio Night, Mumbai - Jury
Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways Consulting
Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director & India Head of Creative, McCann World Group
Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner Enormous
Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder and Director, Elephant Design
Binaifer Dulani, Co-founder and CCO Talented
Godwin D’mello, Executive Creative Director, DDB Mudra Group
Hemant Shringy, Chief Creative Officer (Mumbai), BBDO
Josy Paul, Chairman and CCO, BBDO India
Mukund Olety, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R
Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group
Raj Deepak Das, Chief Executive Officer and CCO, Leo Burnett – South Asia
Ritu Sharda, CCO Ogilvy India
Russell Barrett, CCEO, TBWA India
Sachin Kamble, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett India
Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Mullen Lowe Lintas Group
Santosh Padhi, Chief Creative Officer, Weiden + Kennedy
Pan-India Portfolio Night – Jury
Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Ooficer, Havas Worldwide
Iraj Fraz, Creative Head, DDB Tribal
Kapil Batra, National Creative Director, Wieden+Kennedy
Khurram Haque, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy Mumbai
Nilay Moonje, Creative Head & ECD, Sideways Consulting
Nitin Pradhan, Creative Head, DDB Mudra
Prajato Guha Thakurta, Co-founder and CCO, Manja
Shitu Patil, National Head of Art & ECD, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi
Shyam Nair, ECD, Creativeland Asia
Sunil Gangras, Head of Creative Services, Liqvd Asia