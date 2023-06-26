The slowish rise of digital-first thinking in ad land

Using Cannes Lions as a barometer, digital-first campaigns are on the shallow side despite the rising depth of digital ad spending.
One assumes a rise in digital ad spending would spur digital-first thought from advertising agencies and their clients.
The answer is not a straight yes, it’s more like a pressure cooker gathering steam, wobbling slightly to the left and then to the right, waiting for the opportune time to whistle and announce itself.
GroupM’s TYNY report (announced in February 2022) – highlights advertising expenditure for the following year – forecast digital to reach 45% media share in 2022. The digital ad spending stood at Rs 48,603 crore.
A year later at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Ogilvy’s (along with Wavemaker and Rephrase.ai) SRK-My-Ad – a campaign which used ML and AI to produce thousands of personalised ads for small business owners with actor Shah Rukh Khan as the protagonist – won the Grand Prix in the Creative Effectiveness category.
At the same event, Leo Burnett’s Airtel 175 Replayed struck Gold in the Brand Experience and Activation category. The campaign used technology to recreate Dev’s iconic innings against Zimbabwe during the 1983 Cricket World Cup which was not broadcast on television because the BBC was on strike that day.
The 2021 TYNY report forecasted digital to take up 35% of India’s media share and digital ad spending to reach Rs 27,700 crore.
Cannes Lions ’22 was India’s best-ever year with a 48-metal haul. Dentsu Creative’s The Unfiltered History Tour for Vice Media – a retelling of the British Museum tour from the lens of the people who find their culture's artefacts at the museum – won a Titanium Lion, three Grands Prix and a Gold Lion. Ogilvy’s SRK-My-Ad won a Titanium Lion and two Gold Lions.
Go to February 2020 and the TYNY report estimated the ‘internet’ ad expenditure to touch Rs 27,803 crore and it taking 30% of the total ad spending that very year.
At the 2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Dentsu Creative (then Dentsu Webchutney) won three silvers and two bronze metals for Vice Media’s ‘The 8-Bit Journo’; relevant news stories that Kashmiris had missed out on - because of the government’s internet blackout order - were converted into teletext and dispatched to lakhs of Kashmiris through SMS.
What’s noticeable is a lack of width when it comes to digital-first wins while the pool of digital ad spending increases year after year.
Compare it to the West where digital-first work from many agencies winning shortlists and Lions in different categories has become second nature.
Is India a few years behind when it comes to digital-first innovations despite a spike in digital ad spending?
A base idea is conjured and then spread across mainline and digital, but it’s changing. Who is driving it, agencies or brands?
These are the two questions we posed to senior agency chiefs, here is what they had to say. (Names are listed in alphabetical order of the first name).
On digital-first thought in India being a few years behind
Aalap Desai, chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience India
In terms of technology, we are a little behind because it needs a lot of investment. We are yet to mature in that aspect. I would love to do it but I do not see an idea like Dreamcaster seeing the light of a release in India without a lot of challenges. We are price-conscious and we are growing. I feel we will soon get there.
Ajay Metha, senior vice president, Content+, Mindshare India
Not really, India is not lagging behind other markets. I would consider us at par with others.
If you look at some of the recent work across creative and media, especially in 2022 and '23, most of the winning work at Cannes Lions has been on the back of digital and tech-enabled innovations. Most of the ideas have been platform agnostic with a strong leg of digital.
George Kovoor, chief creative officer, Wavemaker India
To say that the Indian agencies have been slow to embrace the digital-first approach, while new-age clients are born digital natives the same cannot be said about traditional clients.
While marketers have steadily acknowledged the need to go digital, they are still only ready for the social ideas on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
They are largely hesitant to invest the time and the money for large-scale digital-first ideas. This is the major difference between Indian advertising and that of the rest of the world. Though this is changing, the change has been too slow for my liking.
Ramanuj Shastry, creative chairman and managing partner, Infectious Advertising
A lot of Indian agencies, especially creative heads, account heads, and planning heads, don’t belong to the digital generation. When I have a hammer, everything looks like a nail, I will do whatever I know, that is the problem.
People who will adapt quickly to data-driven and tech-based ideation will be more comfortable, and do well in the new era than people who cling on to old habits.
We were doing research in areas of UP and Bihar, and people from places like Darbhanga, and Muzaffarnagar were on their smartphones watching Reels. To ignore it is like being an ostrich putting its head down and ignoring the storm, it will not help.
I would not consider 2023 a bad year (Cannes Lions), it is a great year for people who have evolved and embraced… I would much rather have a smaller number of entries winning big and doing inspirational work than have many Lions doing more of the same thing.
A base idea is conjured and then spread across mainline and digital, but it’s changing. Who is driving it, agencies or brands?
Aalap Desai
It is both. I do not think even one of them not driving can make it possible. We can come up with the idea but if there is no one on the client side to pass the baton to, we will not win. And, the client can come up with the best brief but if there is no one on the agency side to pick it up and deliver, we will not win. This relay race can be only won by partnerships.
Ajay Mehta (He also speaks on what role tech play in communication? Any challenges/expectations?)
The lines are blurring, and clients are asking for platform-agnostic solutions; ideas which cut across mediums are better than those sitting on one single platform.
More and more clients are demanding solutions with technology at the core. AR/VR and Generative AI are the new kids on the block and there is enough and more experimentation being done across clients and agencies.
The challenge is to upskill and bring in newer talent that can strike the right balance between technology and creativity and more importantly speak the tech language fluently.
The codes of communication do not change; it is up to us how we use technology to our benefit on the back of creativity. Today, if you are not in the game, then you will surely be left behind.
George Kovoor
In the last couple of years, there has been a definite change with more and more clients approach adopting a digital-first approach. I do not think both the agency and the brand can take any credit for this. This change has been driven largely by the target audience.
Gen Z practically live on their mobile devices and any communication targeted to them has to be on their turf - the mobile phone. With a large part of advertising targeted to the age group of 18-24, brands (and agencies) are left with no choice but to think of digital-first ideas
Ramanuj Shastry
In a world where 'ad-free' is a prestige term, paying a premium for ad-free on OTT and music streaming, in that world, the old ways have to go away and brands have to adapt to new environments.
Brands will push this because they have a lot more to lose than agencies. And the future of the brand manager is directly linked to the relevance of the brand, they would be more desperate for change than ad agencies.
The experts have weighed in with their opinions. What is clear is until the pressure cooker whistles and then settles down, digital-first thought is still an on-its-way situation.