The top 10 most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in January 2020

It is one fun filled, adventurous, nerve-wracking ad that features a child trying risky stunts. A voice in the background, presumably his mother, keeps calling out his name in fear and concern but “Rohan” continues undeterred with his stunts. The video ad basically celebrates 18 years of thrill with Pulsar, that is neatly understood with the act. The child jumps heights, dives into pools, stands up in water park rides and does all that which can hurt him. The end is more entertaining as he spots the Pulsar at a showroom after his 18th birthday and gets one of his own.