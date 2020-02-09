The top 10 most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in January 2020

The top three positions were bagged by OPPO F15, vivoS1Pro and Pulsar, respectively.
YouTube ads have always connected brands with their target market. Right from smartphone brands to food industry biggies to new and established automobile brands, they have all utilised space on YouTube for ads.
January 2020 was a month of automobiles and smartphones, as the list is majorly occupied by companies from these industries.
As the new decade sets in, the YouTube space saw varieties of creative ads that triggered audiences, set out ideas, gave messages and much more.
The month saw some fine ads that gathered most views and were liked multiple times. Here we have listed the top 10 ads in the month of January that got maximum views and made it to this list of most watched Indian ads.
Note:
Only advertisements published on YouTube in January 2020 are considered.
The overall audience sentiment that is mentioned below each advertisement is based on the number of views, likes, dislikes, watch time, and comments.
All ads are as per the tracking done through Vidooly's advertisement search engine.
All the stats here are updated as on February 5, 2020.
1. OPPO F15 | #FlauntItYourWay | Available now
With the tag line of Freedom, Fun and Flair, the Chinese smartphone maker launched OPPO F15. They coined the hashtag #FlauntItYourWay and released the ad starring Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan. He is seen walking through lanes, captured in black and white mode which transforms into a colourful world the moment he pulls out the OPPO handset from his pocket. The ad specifies the super cool features of the battery, camera and the phone sleek design.
2. Flaunt your style with #vivoS1Pro | #StyleLikeAPro
Vivo India gives competition to its closest contender OPPO with this ad that goes by a tagline similar to OPPO’s hashtag. The ad features Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan who flaunts her pink outfit and the complimenting hairdo with the Vivo handset that has an edge style with great camera features. The ad has gathered 44 million views and is still counting.
3. Pulsar Celebrating 18 Years Of Thrill
It is one fun filled, adventurous, nerve-wracking ad that features a child trying risky stunts. A voice in the background, presumably his mother, keeps calling out his name in fear and concern but “Rohan” continues undeterred with his stunts. The video ad basically celebrates 18 years of thrill with Pulsar, that is neatly understood with the act. The child jumps heights, dives into pools, stands up in water park rides and does all that which can hurt him. The end is more entertaining as he spots the Pulsar at a showroom after his 18th birthday and gets one of his own.
4. Kia Carnival | Extravagant By Design | The Cat
This ad by Kia Motors India is definitely fun to watch as it compares the elegance of the Kia Carnival car to the extravagance of Mr. Brown. Actor Jim Sarbh is seen playing the character of Mr. Brown who owns a Persian black cat and is making a collar for it. He examines diamonds properly while throwing the unfit ones randomly on the floor before picking just the right one. He completes the collar and makes the cat wear it. The ad implies it isn’t sheer extravagance, and that one must own the Kia Carnival car to experience it.
5. The Forgotten Army Azaadi Ke Liye - Official Trailer 2020 | Kabir Khan | Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari |4K
The heart wrenching and inspiring story of the Azad Hind Fauj was documented into a movie by Kabir Khan and streamed on Amazon Prime. The Indian freedom struggle witnessed many freedom fighters risking their lives for the country, and this release is a dedication to the untold tales of the “forgotten army”. This ad is basically a trailer that has gathered much love from Indians. The official trailer features stars like Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari and others in major roles.
6. AO India Ballkids Squad 2020
Kia Motors India is all set to launch its top 10 talented Kia Balids who will be sponsored and supported by the company for the Australian Open 2020. This ad has a jingle that has motivating lyrics asking children to play their hearts out in the courts and smash their tennis balls the way they would like while Kia keeps refilling those balls for them. It features the top 10 selected players who will represent the country in the Australian Open in 2020 as India BallKids.
7. OPPO F15 | Flaunt It Your Way
With 48 MP AI Quadcam and ultra wide angle, OPPO F 15 is all set to keep its buyers happy. The smartphone is equipped with advanced features such as night portrait, macro lens, Portrait Bokeh effect and more. It also has a super-fast charging speed with VOOC 3.0 flash charge that quickly refills the phone thereby providing uninterrupted easy access and use for its users. The video mostly shows the various features of the phone and displays its top elements with a jingle and captures the phone from all angles.
8. SP 125 - Strictly For The Advanced
The advertisement shows a young man swiping through his phone and watching the new bike models launched by Honda. He spots the SP 125 bike and chases it with all his strength. As the ad goes by the tag line of “strictly for the advanced”, the video shows slow transformation taking place on the man. His analog watch changes into a digital one while the headsets turn in to wireless Bluetooth earplugs. The video ends with a completely transformed man who now wears all the ultra-advanced gadgets and clothes that sit well with the bike that is for 'advanced people'.
9. Altroz - India's Safest Car | Price Starts From 5.29 Lakh* | #TheGoldStandard
TATA Motors has been on a dream run. After the success Tiago and positioning this car as amongst the safest in the country, it's time for Altroz, its new launch which Tata proclaims touches the Gold standard in the segment. Altroz is being marketed by TATA Motors as a five-star rated car - safe and affordable.
10. Mentos Social Queue | Connect With Someone New
This is one creative ad by Mentos India where they urge people to make new friends, meet people and connect with everyone rather than just standing quietly in queues and crowds. The ad shows how they tell people to do certain activities like - share a Mentos, tap and say a hello, give a hi-fi, take selfies or fist bump with a stranger. The campaign is special and speaks a lot about mental health too. It aims at bringing people closer and making everyone feel like they belong to each other.