The top 10 most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in December 2019

Vivo India connects family emotions this new year with this heart warming and meaningful ad video. The video features Bollywood star Aamir Khan and television celebrity Pooja Gor along with a child actor. The video is based on how modern day smart devices have halted the real happiness in lives. Here, the child wishes to take his father’s phone and switch it off because he is continuously busy with it. It gives out the message of staying away from electronic devices for a while to enjoy the other things in life.