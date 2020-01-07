With over 48 million views, Realme India's campaign for Realme X2 smartphone topped the list.
YouTube has been one of the largest hubs for Indian advertisements and the records from the year 2019 are evidence of its growing prominence. With rapidly increasing engagement rates, audience reach and relevant target market, YouTube ads are beyond mere advertising and promotions.
Right from smartphone companies like OPPO to automobile brands like KIA and Mahindra, all have experienced the enormous potential of YouTube ads.
YouTube is the most suitable and preferred platform of brands for video ads. This is because YouTube video ads do not just help save time, money and effort, but also ensure max ROI and brand recall from every campaign.
As the Indian market grows into one of the most crowded places for brands, Indian ads on YouTube are finding their way too amidst all the clutter. These ads are more prominent and reach the targeted consumer better than they used to previously.
YouTube is mostly visited by viewers who seek information and the platform provides real engagement rather than unnecessary pop-ups. Therefore, over 85 per cent of YouTube subscribers watch videos made by their favourite creators instead of random channels.
As the decade came to an end, YouTube recorded some of the most viewed and shared video ads in the consumer market. With the objective of growing the idea of ads into a bigger space, the globally popular video streaming platform also brings in a bigger monetising stage for creators and brands.
Here we have listed the top 10 most watched Indian ads on YouTube in December 2019.
Note:
Only advertisements launched on YouTube in December 2019 are considered.
The list does not include ads (about the video content) by other content provider platforms like Netflix India, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar.
The overall audience sentiment that is mentioned below each advertisement is based on the number of views, likes, dislikes, watch time, and comments.
All ads are as per the tracking done through Vidooly's advertisement search engine.
All the stats here are updated on January 2, 2020.
1. realme X2 | 64MP Performance Xpert
With over 48 million views by the end of December 2019, Realme India launched a successful campaign on YouTube featuring its new handset. The Realme X2 smartphone has its basic elements and features explained in the video that also shows the collaboration with Star Wars- The rise of Skywalker. This video ad plays the iconic Star Wars jingle in the background while a few action sequences are also shown. On the whole, it is an engaging video that informs viewers about the Realme X2 smartphone.
2. Light up your pictures | Super Night Mode on | #ClearAsReal #vivoV17
Vivo India’s ad campaign promoting the Vivo V17 brilliantly showcases the super night mode feature of the handset. The video ad represents everyday things that urban citizens generally indulge in and capture on their phones. The ad simply puts out the message that whether you go for late night meetings at office, play tennis in the court at night or are walking back home alone, the smartphone has got the elements to capture the situation with the right amount of lighting. With hashtags #ClearAsReal, the brand aims precisely at its target market.
3. Dabangg Ka Swag, Dabangg Ki Pepsi
Pepsi India collaborates with the blockbuster Bollywood movie Dabangg 3 that stars superstar Salman Khan. The ad features Khan, who dramatically shows off Pepsi and how it is a symbol of swag. Among all Indian ads, this one makes it to the list here because of the face value and popularity of the celebrity. Pepsi India will surely make it bigger in its consumer market with this advertisement.
4. Switch your phone off for a day | #SwitchOff | #HappyNewYear
Vivo India connects family emotions this new year with this heart warming and meaningful ad video. The video features Bollywood star Aamir Khan and television celebrity Pooja Gor along with a child actor. The video is based on how modern day smart devices have halted the real happiness in lives. Here, the child wishes to take his father’s phone and switch it off because he is continuously busy with it. It gives out the message of staying away from electronic devices for a while to enjoy the other things in life.
5. The Brand New Show | Promo | Netflix India
Netflix India launched its new programme comprising new hosts who entertain celebrity guests in every episode. The format is basically a combination of the talk show and sketch show and is slated to be funny and full of acts. It will be streamed on the brand’s YouTube channel.
6. MG ZS EV | India's First Pure Electric Internet SUV | #ChangeWhatYouCan
Probably for the first time in the last few months, Morris Garages India made it to the list of the most watched ads in a month. It has built India’s first pure Electric Internet SUV that is sustainable and inspires everyone to be environment friendly and save resources. On the back of knowledge that vehicles add to air pollution, MG India has come up with this ad that explains the importance of changing our regular lifestyle to ensure a better future.
7. Best Price Ever - OnePlus 7T
OnePlus India has launched this video ad that describes all the amazing features that the smartphone boasts. The video ad celebrates the five years of collaboration between Amazon India and OnePlus India, a partnership which has sold smartphones at amazing prices. The ad depicts versatile situations, occasions and events where the smartphone helps and assists the user.
8. Get a FREE* Axis Bank FASTag today and avoid long queues at toll plazas
Axis Bank has come up with the great idea of getting FASTag delivered to doorsteps for easy usage at toll gates. Now, no one needs to wait at toll gates and can pass through without paying in cash. The video ad shows various people waiting in their cars, bored and upset. The jingle begins to lighten up everyone’s mood by lifting the gate with FASTag. The entertaining video ad has been liked by viewers and it provides good information about the product too.
9. Term Life Insurance on Policybazaar.com
Akshay Kumar stars in this ad dressed as a modern day Yamraj a.k.a God of Death. He explains how a man named Gopal ignored term life insurance thinking he would live longer but his death brought agony to his family. Kumar encourages people to visit Policybazaar.com and book their term life insurance for future security. The ad is comical yet informative and most importantly, short in duration, and is therefore highly engaging.
10. OnePlus Red Cable Club
In this clever and impressive ad, OnePlus India introduces its Red Cable Club to the world. The community has grown ever since the company started promoting its phones. The creative ad depicts all important features, including the red cable of the charger that comes along with the phone. The club with over five million members, aims at growing its numbers in the future.