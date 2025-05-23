‘The Traitors’ hosted by Karan Johar, to launch June 12 on Prime Video

Prime Video has announced June 12 as the premiere date for The Traitors, an Indian adaptation of the international reality show format. New episodes will stream every Thursday at 8pm IST.

The series is produced by BBC Studios India and adapted from IDTV’s format, distributed by All3Media International. The Traitors has seen over 35 adaptations globally across 30+ countries. Karan Johar will host the Indian version, which will feature a cast of well-known Indian celebrities

Prime Video launched an outdoor campaign to promote The Traitors, followed by a video featuring host Karan Johar. The video announced the premiere date and gave a preview of the show's format and its celebrity participants.

“Prime Video has consistently been home to some of the biggest and most beloved scripted shows in the country. Now, we’re making a bold leap as we scale our Unscripted content slate with our biggest reality series yet—The Traitors,” said Nikhil Madhok, head of originals, Prime Video India. “Packed with drama, manipulation, suspenseful gameplay, and unexpected twists, the show is mounted on a grand scale with high production values. We’re thrilled to have Karan Johar as the host—who better to stoke the fire in this volatile mix of 20 celebrities, each vying for a massive cash prize and the title of ultimate winner! The Traitors promises immersive entertainment and next-level mind games that are sure to captivate our wide gamut of audiences.”

Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC at All3Media International, said, “India is one of the most dynamic and exciting markets in the world, with an audience base that’s highly receptive to reality shows. The Indian adaptation of The Traitors offers this audience high calibre celebrities and intense drama, all wrapped up in a thriller-esque gameplay. The Traitors is one of the fastest-growing and most popular reality formats worldwide, ever - and we’re thrilled to bring an Indian adaptation of the franchise to the country with Prime Video India and BBC Studios India Productions; both partners' reputation for delivering high-quality content precedes them.”

“The Traitors has captivated audiences worldwide across ages and languages with its bold, dramatic, and psychological gameplay and we’re thrilled to join hands with Prime Video—renowned for its exceptional content—and All3Media International to bring an Indian adaptation that’s immersive, grand, and teeming with drama. With an all-celebrity cast and jaw-dropping twists, The Traitors is an unmissable treat for fans of high-stakes reality entertainment,” said Neha Khurana, executive producer for The Traitors, BBC Studios India Productions.