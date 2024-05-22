TheSmallBigIdea bags the digital communications mandate for DHL Express' association with Mumbai Indians

Speaking on the partnership, Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea said, “Integrating brands with sport is always interesting. We decided to craft an engaging content piece, not pandering to the mainstream use of sports celebrities, which eventually resonates with audiences while staying true to the brand's strengths. The insight driving this campaign was simple: let everyone excel in their respective fields. Whether it's cricketers scoring runs or DHL excelling in logistics, our focus remained on highlighting expertise. We crafted a narrative showcasing cricket stars featuring in a DHL ad film. Emphasizing on the significance of leveraging individual strengths and capturing captivating behind-the-scenes dynamics between advertising pros and cricketers, we were able to celebrate excellence while staying true to what makes each entity exceptional.”