This Gandhi Jayanti, revisit the ads featuring the Mahatma

Even after 154 years, Gandhi and his teachings never went away.
Mohandas Karamchand Gandi is ubiquitous, and so are his life, his struggles, and his teachings. Everyone knows about them and has intentionally or subconsciously imbibed them.
Advertising is no different. This Gandhi Jayanti, revisit the ads starring the Mahatma, some by face, some in spirit.
Lifebuoy’s Little Gandhi by Lowe Lintas
Kids taking on the mantle of changing the world by cleaning the garbage mess around their homes, that’s Lifebuoy’s take on Gandhi for you. It ties in with the soap brand’s protection from germs ethos especially when the mother of a child is not worried about the germs her child will attract because he uses Lifebuoy.
Apple’s Think Different by TBWA\Chiat\Day
Gandhi shares space with some of the world’s most visionary leaders like Einstein and Picasso in this Steve Jobs-narrated classic spot.
Telecom Italia by VMLY&R Italy
Directed by Spike Lee, the ad asks you to imagine how the world would be if Gandhi’s message was broadcast all across the world using mobile technology.
Manyavar by Shreyansh Innovations
Getting dressed up in traditional clothing is something every kid is eager to do for Independence Day. In this spot, the kid instead of depending on his busy father, decides to take things into his own hands – self-reliance like bapu.
HUL’s The Day Gandhiji Returned by Lowe Lintas
Imagine Gandhi returning to the modern day and observing our littering habits and then proceeding to clean the dirt.