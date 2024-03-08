This Women’s Day, Swiggy teaches us ‘How to Eat like a lady’

Swiggy’s International Women’s Day campaign- ‘How to Eat like a lady’ is a dig at the age-old advice and rules that all women have been conditioned. The campaign is being widely appreciated by the netizens for doing its bit in fighting patriarchal norms that dictate even the smallest and mundane parts of women’s lives. The fun campaign aims at combating the unfair burden put on women in their everyday lives and reflects upon them through food.