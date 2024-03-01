Thrive launches 'Take Food Personally' campaign to revolutionise food discovery and delivery

Karan Chechani, co-founder and CMO said, “With our 'Take Food Personally' campaign, we're challenging the notion that commercial and logistical factors should always trump choice. We want to empower consumers to eat what they truly crave, without compromising on delivery, value or satisfaction. In a world dominated by algorithm-driven recommendations, Thrive is taking a bold step towards a community-centric approach to food delivery and discovery. We believe that the heart of culinary experiences lies in personal connections and shared recommendations, which led us to launch the Thrive app.”