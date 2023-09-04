Thums Up launches next campaign for Cricket World Cup "Thums Up Utha, India India Macha"

Commenting on the launch of the next chapter of ICC World Cup Campaign, Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing Coca-Cola India, and South West Asia said, “Thums Up's partnership with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup aims to empower fans and voice their opinions. Our collaboration with King Khan and the cricket icons of the country further cements our dedication to elevate fan engagement and showcases our unwavering support for Team India to bring the World Cup back home. We will do this through tech led, real time responses from expert panels and credible influencers that encourage everyone to keep rooting for our team.”