Thums Up's takes on the inner conflicts of Indian cricket fans in a new ad

The ad campaign, "Thums Up Utha, India India Macha," features Shah Rukh Khan and cricketers Jaspreet Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rohit Sharma.
Thums Up, a popular beverage brand under The Coca-Cola Company, has launched its new campaign titled "Thums Up Utha, India India Macha," in conjunction with the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The ad aims to capture the inner conflict experienced by Indian cricket fans as they debate their team’s potential to secure a third world title.
In the TVC, actor Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by a group of fans, symbolically confronts another version of himself, representing the divided sentiments within Indian cricket enthusiasts. The dialogue signifies the inner struggle, ultimately emphasising the power of faith and unity among fans.
It addresses how Indian fans are going to be divided within themselves during the ongoing world cup. While people will be excited, some will question India's ability to finally win its third world title. "We will go up against ourselves before we take on the rest of the world," Khan says.
The ad concludes with a montage featuring Indian cricket stars like Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rohit Sharma.
Thums Up, thus, encourages fans to stand united and support the Indian team, emphasising this message through Khan's association with the brand. The campaign, initiated about a month ago with the montages of cricketers, gained traction on social media platforms, emphasising the anticipation and excitement leading up to the World Cup.
Meanwhile, this is Shah Rukh Khan's latest in his association with the brand. Khan first appeared on TV for the brand 'Soft drink nahin, toofan'. Subsequently, he has featured in three more TVCs for the brand till now.