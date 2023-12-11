Tic Tac and Ranveer Singh spice things up with #FindYourMatch campaign, blending flavors and vibes

The brand has collaborated with Spotify to to further build on music and rattle the DNA of the Brand.
Tic Tac, the confectionery brand of Ferrero India has launched its latest digital campaign, #FindYourMatch, to promote the awareness of its Minty & Fruity range of flavors, by matching consumer’s persona & favourite music vibes with the distinct Tic Tac flavors. A series of digital films, featuring Ranveer Singh in various avatars, takes viewers on a fun ride, demonstrating how every personality has its own flavor match in the Tic Tac universe. The film culminates with Ranveer Singh urging everyone to refresh their inner vibes with Tic Tac.
Tic Tac has also collaborated with Spotify, the audio streaming platform, to further build on music and rattle the DNA of the Brand. The newly launched microsite, Tic Tac Find Your Match offers users to participate in a wide range of music vibes to choose from. Once the vibe is selected, the microsite reveals the corresponding Tic Tac flavor, using AI algorithm, that perfectly aligns with consumer’s unique personality & crafts a personalised Spotify playlist for each participant. There are four distinct music vibes and flavors to choose from and the combinations include Romantic Vibes – Tic Tac Strawberry, Fun Party Vibes – Tic Tac Orange, Adventure Vibes – Tic Tac Spearmint, and Cool Vibes – Tic Tac Mint.
Tic Tac has introduced a contest where participants have the opportunity to win a Spotify 3 months premium subscription, by sharing their story card on Instagram stories, tagging @TicTacIndia, and using the hashtag #TicTacFindYourMatch. (T&C apply).
Speaking on the campaign, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Pills & Gums, Ferrero India said, “Tic Tac, being a youthful brand, always looks at innovative ways to engage with its audience. The #FindYourMatch campaign not only brings together the dynamic personality of Ranveer Singh, but also integrates the power of music through our collaboration with Spotify. We are confident that this campaign will playfully celebrate the delightful Tic Tac Flavors with each personality type, amongst our consumers. This innovative concept adds an element of fun and excitement, providing an opportunity for our audience to interact with the brand in a meaningful way."