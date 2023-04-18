Tic Tac collaborates with Yashraj Mukhate for its latest digital campaign #TicTacLife

The digital film opens with a sleepy Yashraj nodding while sitting on his desk. To snap out of the seemingly never-ending boredom, he opens a pack of Tic Tac which brings much needed instant refreshment. While enjoying the newfound revival, his eyes light up in joy as he is inspired by the sound of Tic Tac. Furthermore, he uses the Tic Tac box to create a delightful rejuvenating symphony to break people out of boredom and uses the jingle to invite people to join him in living the Tic Tac life.